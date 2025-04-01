Road accidents leave 704 dead during Iran’s Nowruz travel period

General Hosseini added that between March 15 and April 1, over 400 million vehicle movements were recorded nationwide.

He noted: “During this period, 582 fatal crashes occurred, leading to the deaths of 704 individuals, including those who later died in hospitals.”

In addition, authorities reported 12,918 injury-related accidents, leaving 16,094 people injured. A total of 71,410 property damage crashes were also recorded, bringing the overall number of accidents—urban and intercity combined—to 84,911.

Kerman province recorded the highest death toll with 65 fatalities, followed by Fars, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, and Sistan and Baluchestan.

The primary causes of fatal crashes are said to be driver distraction, sudden lane changes, and loss of vehicle control.

Most deadly accidents occurred between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., prompting officials to urge travelers returning from holidays to remain cautious during peak hours.

In the most recent 24-hour period alone, 18 people were killed and 491 injured in nearly 2,000 road accidents reported nationwide.