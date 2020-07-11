Iran Orders Ban on Public Gatherings amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

The Iranian president has ordered a ban on all public gatherings in a bid to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday if there is a need for certain gatherings to be held, they must be held on a very limited scale.

“Now it is not a time to hold festivals and seminars,” he stressed in a meeting of the Headquarters of Fight against Coronavirus.

The president urged all businesses to conform to health directives issued with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Businesses and economic activities may continue only with full compliance with health protocols; there is no second way,” he said.

The president underlined that Iranian researchers keep working to develop a vaccine for the virus.

“Our scientists are trying to produce the necessary medicines and a vaccine for the disease caused by coronavirus,” said the president.

He asked people infected with COVID-19 not to hide their disease.

“Hiding the disease is a violation of others’ rights,” he noted.

He urged all to work together closely as before to contain the disease.

The president noted there is no way to stop the spread of the virus other than abiding by health protocols.

He further expressed his gratitude to all government institutions and the Armed Forces as well as all others involved in the campaign against coronavirus.