Iran Makes It Compulsory for Subway Commuters to Wear Mask

As part of the social distancing plan in Iran and the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the government has made it mandatory for subway passengers to use face masks.

Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said Monday that based on a decision made by the National Headquarters to Combat Coronavirus, people are required to wear a mask on the subway.

He also added that masks are available at the entrances to the metro stations at a reasonable price and with a small amount of subsidy.

He noted there is still disagreement about the general use of the mask, but it is not mandatory to wear a mask in the open.

“Given that there is no other choice but to reopen public transportation, we announced it to be compulsory to put on face masks in the metro trains,” reiterated Harirchi.

He further pointed out the use of home-made masks in Iran is much less than in the other countries. “In Southeast Asian countries, some 30 to 40 percent of the masks are made at home.”

“People can produce masks through the trainings provided by the radio and television,” underscored Harirchi.