Iran offers assistance to quake victims in Thailand, Myanmar

Esmail Baqaei highlighted the significant loss of life and destruction from the disaster and stated that Iran stands ready to provide aid for emergency response and recovery efforts.

The death toll from a massive earthquake in Myanmar has passed 1,000, the ruling junta said on Saturday, with more than 2,000 injured.

A statement from the junta’s information team said 1,002 people are known to have died in Friday’s shallow 7.7-magnitude quake, with 2,376 injured.

Mandalay, home to about 1.5 million people and Myanmar’s Buddhist heartland, suffered severe damage to buildings, bridges, and roads.

Meanwhile, in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, at least nine people were killed when a high-rise under construction collapsed. Rescuers continue searching the rubble for survivors.