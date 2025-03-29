EnergyMedia Wire

Minister: Reducing Iran Oil Exports Pipe Dream 

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian Oil Minister, Mohsen Paknejad, emphasized that the US threats to reduce the country's crude oil exports are nothing more than a pipe dream that will never materialize.

Paknejad stated that all necessary measures have been taken and assured the Iranian people that even under difficult circumstances, the implemented strategies will prevent these threats from being realized.

He described these threats as imaginary, baseless, and a mere fantasy.

Paknejad added that Iran’s Oil Ministry, in the final days of the past Iranian year, successfully launched an oil unit with a capacity of 80,000 barrels per day in the operational zone of the Azadegan joint field in southern Iran. This was done to compensate for part of the natural decline in production from oil fields.

US President Donald Trump, through his so-called “maximum pressure” campaign, has claimed that he will reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero.

In another part of his remarks, Iran’s Oil Minister addressed regional developments, stating: “As a powerful nation and a supporter of the resistance axis in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, Iran bears a great responsibility and cannot remain indifferent to oppression. Indifference would mean opening our arms to injustice.”

