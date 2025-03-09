TransportationMedia WireSelected

Iran’s first air taxi becomes operational

By IFP Media Wire

Iran's first air taxi has taken off from the city of Karaj, near Tehran, marking an important step in developing fast and smart air transportation in the country.

In this flight, a small Piper aircraft belonging to the Iranian airline Atlas, transported passengers from Karaj to the city of Qazvin, located 140 kilometers from Tehran.

Air taxis are considered a system of air transportation that uses small aircraft and commercial jets to move passengers on short to medium routes, especially in metropolitan areas and congested regions.

In Iran, air taxi services were operational long ago, but due to a lack of infrastructure development, they gradually faded away.

The Iranian airline Atlas offers innovative services in Iran’s aviation industry with a fleet of 10 air taxis, accommodating between 2 to 35 passengers.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks