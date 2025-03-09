Iran’s first air taxi becomes operational

In this flight, a small Piper aircraft belonging to the Iranian airline Atlas, transported passengers from Karaj to the city of Qazvin, located 140 kilometers from Tehran.

Air taxis are considered a system of air transportation that uses small aircraft and commercial jets to move passengers on short to medium routes, especially in metropolitan areas and congested regions.

In Iran, air taxi services were operational long ago, but due to a lack of infrastructure development, they gradually faded away.

The Iranian airline Atlas offers innovative services in Iran’s aviation industry with a fleet of 10 air taxis, accommodating between 2 to 35 passengers.