Iran’s airports resume 24-hour operations following conflict with Israel, except Mehrabad

According to a CAO statement on Thursday, the decision follows a detailed security and safety review amid the current national situation.

While flight services have returned to regular schedules across the country, training and recreational flights remain suspended until further notice, it said.

The organization urged passengers to avoid going directly to airports and instead coordinate with airlines and purchase tickets in advance. It emphasized that this approach is part of a gradual return to normal flight operations.

The CAO noted that some unauthorized websites and online channels are exploiting the situation by selling counterfeit tickets at inflated prices.

Iran grounded all flights across the country after Israel struck airports among other civilian targets in its aggression last month.