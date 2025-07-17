IFP ExclusiveTransportation

Iran’s airports resume 24-hour operations following conflict with Israel, except Mehrabad

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Airport

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) has announced the resumption of full operations at all airports nationwide after the war with the US and Israel last month, with the exception of Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport, which will operate from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.

According to a CAO statement on Thursday, the decision follows a detailed security and safety review amid the current national situation.

While flight services have returned to regular schedules across the country, training and recreational flights remain suspended until further notice, it said.

The organization urged passengers to avoid going directly to airports and instead coordinate with airlines and purchase tickets in advance. It emphasized that this approach is part of a gradual return to normal flight operations.

The CAO noted that some unauthorized websites and online channels are exploiting the situation by selling counterfeit tickets at inflated prices.

Iran grounded all flights across the country after Israel struck airports among other civilian targets in its aggression last month.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks