Saint Mary Metro Station inaugurated in Tehran 

IRNA correspondent says the Saint Mary Station was inaugurated in the presence of the mayor of Tehran, a number of foreign guests, and bishops of religious minorities, especially the Armenian community. This station is one of the stations on Tehran Metro Line 6, located at the intersection of Nejatollahi Street and Karim Khan Zand Street, near the Saint Sarkis Church.

The station has been constructed at a depth of 34 meters underground, with a total area of approximately 11,000 square meters.

Abbas Fathalipour, the project manager of Metro Line 6, said,“The first artwork installed in the station is a panel of ‘In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful’ written in Persian, English, Arabic, and Armenian”.

He added that the station also features artworks containing:

– Statements by Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and by founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in praise of Saint Mary (Peace Be Upon Her) and Jesus Christ (Peace Be Upon Him);

– Qur’anic verses from Surah Maryam regarding the birth of Jesus (PBUH);

– Verses 28 to 31 of the Gospel, displayed in Armenian, Assyrian, and Persian.

Fathalipour noted that another artwork depicts Jesus (PBUH) walking on water, and another panel portrays Saint Mary (PBUH) in a state of prayer along with the Holy Spirit depicted as a dove, accompanied by vine branches.

A separate artwork shows a mosque on one side and a church on the other, with a central sunburst motif symbolizing belief in one God.

A statue of Saint Mary (PBUH) and Jesus Christ (PBUH), approximately 2.2 meters tall, has been installed at the entrance of the station.

Christians are recognized as one of the official religious minorities in Iran. They have representatives at parliament and are free to perform their religious rituals within the framework of the law.