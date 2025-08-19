Major airlines resume flights to Iran after two-month suspension

Industry experts say the move could revitalize the country’s tourism and aviation sectors.

According to travel industry outlet Travel and Tour, several major carriers, including Qatar Airways, Lufthansa Group, and Air India, have restarted services to Tehran and other cities as the regional security situation has stabilized.

Qatar Airways was the first to return, operating flight QTR498 to Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Saturday, marking its first service since June 11, when operations were halted due to the outbreak of conflict.

Lufthansa resumed flights in early August, while Air India and FlyDubai restarted operations in July. Afghanistan’s Kam Air was among the few airlines that continued service throughout the suspension.

Analysts believe the reopening of routes will significantly benefit Iran’s economy.

Tourism, which suffered during the suspension, is expected to recover as international travelers regain access to cultural landmarks such as Persepolis and Isfahan’s Naqsh-e Jahan Square. Business travel and regional trade are also set to improve with the restored air links.