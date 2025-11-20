Seven international flights diverted to Bandar Abbas after severe low visibility shuts Dubai airport

According to Kazem Tavasoli, Director General of Hormozgan Airports, southern Iran, the diverted aircraft landed safely, and the airport continues to receive additional flights as the disruption persists.

“All operational units, ground services and security teams were placed on full alert from the first minutes,” he told reporters, adding that essential services for passengers and crew were provided without interruption.

Tavasoli noted that Bandar Abbas International Airport has historically served as a reliable alternate airport for regional flights facing emergency conditions.

“This incident once again demonstrated the airport’s capability to manage unexpected situations efficiently,” he said.

He added that if adverse weather conditions in Dubai continue, Bandar Abbas remains fully prepared to accept a larger number of diverted flights.