Israel targeted civilian airports during 12-day conflict, Iranian official says

Speaking to state media on Wednesday, Sane’i confirmed that the attacks violated international aviation protocols and have been officially reported to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“These must be recorded as unlawful interventions by a hostile regime,” he said.

Among the hardest hit was Tabriz Airport, where two runways were severely damaged following direct bombardment. Isfahan Airport also sustained infrastructure damage, including the loss of a radar system. The seaplane base in Qazvin, used by private operators and housing numerous light aircraft, was reportedly nearly destroyed, suffering an estimated loss of over $10 million.

Sane’i condemned the attacks, saying Israel ignored all international aviation norms and targeted infrastructure symbols vital to the public.

He added that while most strikes were aimed at civilian aviation facilities, a military aircraft stationed at Mashhad Airport was also damaged during the hostilities.

Iranian officials have called for international accountability over the attacks, describing them as part of broader unlawful aggression during the 12-day conflict that ended in a ceasefire.