Tehran's "Saint Mary" subway station: A symbol of art, inter-faith co-existence, and Unity

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Saint Mary Subway Station, located opposite the Saint Sarkis Church on Karimkhan Street in downtown Tehran, is set to open soon.

The station features a distinctive architectural design and elegant structure, which has drawn praise from both the public and observers.

President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to attend the station’s opening ceremony.

The priest of Saint Sarkis Church has expressed his satisfaction with naming the metro station after Saint Mary, describing it as a gesture of mutual respect.

According to IRNA, the Saint Mary Subway Station’s unique design reflects Iran’s tradition of respecting all religions, something deeply rooted in the country’s history.

More than just a transportation hub, the subway station stands as a symbol of artistic expression and interfaith harmony, showcasing national unity among followers of different religions in Iran.

Another notable example of this coexistence is Tehran’s “Crossroads of Religions”, where a church, a mosque, and a synagogue stand close to one another.

