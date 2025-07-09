Iran restores domestic, int’l flights with limited night restrictions

According to Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, all airports are currently active except Isfahan Airport, which sustained significant damage during recent attacks. Restoration efforts are nearly complete, and the airport is expected to rejoin the national network soon.

Eastern airports are now operating 24/7, while airports in central and western regions are open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Authorities cited national airspace security and night-time freedom for air defense systems as reasons for the partial curfew.

Domestic carriers are operating without disruptions. Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Iran, and FlyDubai continues regular service. Other international airlines have either restarted operations or are in the process of rescheduling flights to fit within the designated daytime window.

However, the United Arab Emirates has delayed some flights due to their usual overnight scheduling.

Civil aviation officials explained that larger airlines with complex schedules face challenges adjusting to the new time constraints, while smaller or budget carriers have been more flexible in restoring connections to Iran.