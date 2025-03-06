IFP ExclusiveSelectedTransportation

34 foreign airlines operate flights to Iran with no restrictions: IKIA CEO

By IFP Editorial Staff

34 foreign airlines and 14 domestic airlines currently operate flights in Iran, with no restrictions on international routes, says the CEO of Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA).

Speaking to reporters, Saeed Chalandari named major carriers such as Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Emirates among those serving the airport in Tehran.

Chalandari emphasized that the airport is open to all airlines seeking to operate flights to Iran, provided they obtain the necessary permits from the country’s Civil Aviation Organization.

He also expressed readiness to cooperate with any agreements made between Iran’s aviation authorities and their international counterparts.

Together, these airlines service 58 to 68 routes, reflecting the airport’s growing role as a regional aviation hub.

IKIA, Iran’s primary gateway for international travel, has been working to expand its operations and attract more global carriers despite harsh US-led sanctions and the Iranophobic propaganda in the West.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks