Speaking to reporters, Saeed Chalandari named major carriers such as Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Emirates among those serving the airport in Tehran.

Chalandari emphasized that the airport is open to all airlines seeking to operate flights to Iran, provided they obtain the necessary permits from the country’s Civil Aviation Organization.

He also expressed readiness to cooperate with any agreements made between Iran’s aviation authorities and their international counterparts.

Together, these airlines service 58 to 68 routes, reflecting the airport’s growing role as a regional aviation hub.

IKIA, Iran’s primary gateway for international travel, has been working to expand its operations and attract more global carriers despite harsh US-led sanctions and the Iranophobic propaganda in the West.