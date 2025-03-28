Aide to Iran Leader voices optimism about talks with US

Larijani added that both sides must accept the terms of negotiations.

He also said, “Right now, they are saying their word and we are saying ours”.

Larijani also said he hopes possible talks with the US will be fruitful.

The member of the Expediency Council akso said the Iranian people have always supported the Palestinian cause.

Larijani maintained that people’s turnout for the Quds Day rallies, held on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, helps advance national interests.

He said marches in support of the Palestinian people against Israeli oppression can be of great help to the Palestinian resistance.

He added that Western governments have always shown that they support Israel, but Western nations, influenced by these marches, are expressing their support for the Palestinian people.