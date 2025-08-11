Iran’s top security official Larijani to sign security agreement in Iraq, to head to Lebanon

Prior to departure to Iraq on Monday, the veteran politician told state IRIB TV he would meet senior officials and political leaders in Iraq to finalize the agreement, which he described as a key step in safeguarding the security of both nations.

He stressed that Iran’s regional policy is to protect its citizens while respecting the security of neighboring states, contrasting the self-centered security approach of some other countries.

He also expressed appreciation for Iraq’s cooperation during the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The second leg of the trip will take him to Lebanon, which he called “a key and influential country in West Asia” with long-standing cultural and historical ties to Iran. Discussions in Beirut will address national unity in Lebanon, expanding trade relations, and the latest regional developments.

Referring to recent clashes between Lebanon and Israel, Larijani said sustained dialogue can contribute to regional stability. “Lebanon’s independence and unity have always been important to us,” he noted.