Security chief cautions against US meddling in Iran’s domestic affairs

His remarks came in response to threats made by the U.S. president and officials of the Israeli regime against Iran.

In a message posted on his official X account, Larijani said recent statements by Israeli officials and Donald Trump had exposed the true intentions behind the developments.

Addressing recent protests by segments of Iran’s economic sector over fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, he stressed that the authorities differentiate between the legitimate demands of protesting shopkeepers and disruptive elements.

Larijani reiterated that Washington should realize any U.S. involvement in this domestic issue would trigger regional disorder and damage American interests.

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump publicly backed the unrest in Iran, alleging that Iranian authorities were firing on “peaceful protesters.” Writing on his Truth Social account, Trump claimed that if such actions continued, the United States would step in to protect the protesters.

Larijani added that the American public should be aware that Trump initiated this adventurism and should be mindful of the safety of their own troops.