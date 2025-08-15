Iran Security Chief: Tehran ready to give firm response to Israel

Ali Larijani, who has recently traveled to Lebanon, told Al Mayadeen news network that the Zionist regime seeks to create insecurity throughout the region, and as long as Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, remains in power, even the residents of Palestine will not have peace.

Larijani said they were aiming to topple the Islamic Republic of Iran, and had planned for it for about fourteen years. They had prepared to drive people into the streets. Netanyahu had mentioned this several times in his speeches, which only showed his ignorance. He thought he was so popular… but he did not realize that the Iranian people hate him.

Referring to talks between Iran and the United States, he stressed that negotiations which serve as a prelude to attacks and a future war are worthless, and as long as the US doctrine is “either surrender or war,” talks will be useless. America must make up its mind, because while it speaks of negotiations, it also speaks of war.

In another part of the interview, regarding the possibility of resuming relations between Iran and Syria, Larijani said this possibility exists, but it depends on the behavior of the current Syrian government. The present situation is not one in which Iran is interested in doing so.