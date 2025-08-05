Larijani appointed Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council

The appointment comes just weeks after the end of the 12-day war between Iran and the Israeli regime, and two days after the official establishment of a new body called the “Defense Council,” operating under the SNSC.

Larijani, a seasoned political figure, previously held the same post between 2005 and 2007.

He is expected to bring his extensive experience and political gravitas to the position during a period of heightened regional tension and strategic recalibration.

In his official decree, President Pezeshkian cited Larijani’s “commitment, extensive management experience, and strategic vision” as key reasons for the appointment.

The president tasked Larijani with overseeing the SNSC Secretariat, coordinating inter-agency efforts, identifying emerging security threats—including technological ones—and advancing a people-centered and smart national security strategy aligned with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s guidelines.

The SNSC plays a central role in shaping Iran’s foreign and security policy.