Larijani meets Hezbollah leader: “Iran ready to support Lebanon, resistance at all levels”

During the meeting, Larijani reaffirmed Tehran’s unwavering support for Lebanon and its resistance movement, in line with the directives of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, stressing that Iran stands ready to assist Lebanon and its resistance at all levels.

Sheikh Naim Qassem expressed gratitude to the leadership, government, and people of Iran for their condolences on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, as well as for Iran’s continuous support for Lebanon and the resistance.

Underscoring Lebanon’s resilience, he noted that the Lebanese nation remains steadfast in the face of U.S. and Israeli threats, standing firmly for dignity, freedom, and independence.

He stressed that those who witness the courageous stance of the Lebanese people will recognize that, in confronting the Zionist enemy, victory belongs to its allies.

Qassem further declared that Hezbollah is prepared to cooperate with all who resist the Zionist enemy, describing it as a threat to nations, governments, and resistance movements alike.

“We are certain that this aggressive hegemony of Israel will ultimately face a humiliating and ignominious end through the shining steadfastness of those who resist it,” he said.