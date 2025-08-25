Iran’s Quds Force official: Disarming Hezbollah ‘to never happen’

Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi, the Quds Force’s coordinating deputy, stated that neither the Lebanese people nor Hezbollah would accept such a move, emphasizing that the group’s weapons are seen as essential for defending Lebanon against Israeli aggression.

“The issue of disarming the resistance is not new,” General Masjedi said, “but it will never happen. The resistance’s weapons belong to the people of Lebanon and are for the defense of their land.”

The comments come as Iran’s regional ally Hezbollah has rejected a US-backed disarmament plan, warning of civil war if forced to lay down arms.

The top commander also highlighted the enhanced readiness of Iranian armed forces involving regional resistance groups, following the 12-day conflict with Israel two month ago.

General Masjedi warned that any hostile actions against Iran would be met with “a strong and decisive response.”

“The capabilities of our forces have increased significantly,” he said, adding, “we are fully prepared to respond to any threat.”