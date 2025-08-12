Iran security chief: Resistance movements enjoy significant political maturity

At a press conference in Baghdad following consultations with Iraqi officials, Ali Larijani said: “On Monday, I met with the President, the Speaker of Parliament, the Foreign Minister, and influential political figures in Iraq, and we discussed the situation in the region.”

Regarding the security agreement signed between Iran and Iraq, Larijani added: “The core of the memorandum of understanding with Iraq is for both countries to prevent others from harming the security of either country.”

In response to some analyses about Iran’s interference in Iraq’s elections, Larijani said: “I think such analyses are inaccurate. The peoples of Iraq and Lebanon are mature and courageous; they do not need us to tell them what to do. Iran is a friend to both countries and shares ideas with them, but it does not issue orders.”

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also spoke about the role of the resistance movements in the region, saying: “Hezbollah and the resistance movements possess a very good level of political thinking and do not need guardians. Iran is also not a country to be shaken by such winds.”