Lebanese newspaper claims Beirut has halted acceptance of new Iranian ambassador

According to the newspaper, following the appointment of Ahmad Sweidan as Lebanon’s ambassador to Iran in October, Tehran formally submitted the name of its proposed new ambassador to Lebanon through standard diplomatic channels.

However, Al-Akhbar reported that the process has since stalled within Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry.

The paper alleged that Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji has kept the nomination in his office without submitting it to the Lebanese cabinet, a move described by the newspaper as contrary to Lebanon’s diplomatic and administrative regulations.

It further claimed that the minister has not forwarded a copy of the ambassador’s credentials to the presidential palace, nor officially informed Tehran of Lebanon’s approval of the appointment.

The newspaper cited informed sources as saying the delay stems from a political decision linked to the Lebanese Forces party, accusing it of seeking to escalate political tensions with Iran and push bilateral relations toward a diplomatic crisis.

The report comes days after Raji formally declined an invitation to visit Tehran, saying the circumstances are not suitable for such a trip at the moment.

Debate in Lebanon over the future of the Iran-aligned Hezbollah and calls for state control over the resistance movement’s weapons stand out in the tensions between Tehran and Beirut.