Ayatollah Khamenei’s adviser reaffirms Iran’s firm support for Lebanon’s Hezbollah

During a meeting in Tehran with Seyyed Abdullah Safi al-Din, Hezbollah’s representative in Iran, Velayati highlighted the movement’s strategic standing, saying Hezbollah, as one of the most important pillars of the Resistance Front, plays a fundamental role in confronting Zionism.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran, under the leadership and directives of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, will steadfastly continue its support for this valuable and self-sacrificing force on the front lines of resistance.

For his part, Safi al-Din presented an overview of the situation in Lebanon, Hezbollah, and the Axis of Resistance, stressing that Hezbollah today is stronger than ever and fully prepared to defend Lebanon’s territorial integrity and its people, and will by no means lay down its arms.

Referring to repeated violations of the ceasefire, he said the Zionist regime and its supporters should know that whenever Hezbollah decides, it will respond decisively.

The Hezbollah representative also expressed gratitude for the comprehensive support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly that of the Suprene Leader of the Islamic Revolution, for Hezbollah.