Iran says Tehran-Beirut diplomatic relations remain intact

Speaking to reporters on Sunday in response to recent claims by Lebanon’s foreign minister and reports about obstacles to the deployment of Iran’s new ambassador to Beirut, Baqaei said, “Diplomatic relations between Iran and Lebanon are ongoing, and we currently have an ambassador. Lebanon’s new ambassador has also taken up his post.”

Regarding Iran’s new ambassador to Beirut, Baqaei noted that the nomination process has been completed and expressed hope that the remaining procedures will be finalized so the ambassador can be officially deployed.

Lebanese media reported on Saturday that Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji had halted the process of accrediting Iran’s new ambassador.

Rajji, a member of the Lebanese Forces party led by Samir Geagea and a staunch opponent of Hezbollah and the resistance, had previously rejected an invitation from Iran’s foreign minister to visit Tehran, instead calling for such a meeting to be held in a third country.

Baqaei stressed that Iran prefers to avoid any rhetoric that could distract Lebanon from focusing on its territorial integrity and divert the attention of Lebanese society from the country’s core issue—defending itself against aggression by the Israeli regime.