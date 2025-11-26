Iran leader’s advisor: Hezbollah “more vital than daily bread” for Lebanon

Velayati said the group’s presence is “more vital than daily bread” for the Lebanese people.

Velayati strongly condemned the “continuous crimes and aggressions” committed by the Israeli regime against Lebanon.

He argued that, under such conditions, Hezbollah remains the primary defensive shield capable of countering Israeli military pressure and safeguarding Lebanon’s territorial integrity.

He then reiterated Iran’s long-standing policy, saying the Islamic Republic has consistently supported Hezbollah and the wider “axis of resistance,” and will continue to do so. According to him, the ongoing regional tensions highlight the strategic role of resistance movements in confronting Israeli operations and deterring further escalation.

The senior advisor to Iran’s leader stressed that the actions of Hezbollah are not only militarily significant but also politically vital for maintaining balance in Lebanon’s complex internal landscape.

He added that weakening or removing Hezbollah would leave Lebanon vulnerable to foreign intervention and instability.

Velayati noted that Iran views the strengthening of the resistance front as central to ensuring long-term stability and security across the region.