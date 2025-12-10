Lebanon’s foreign minister declines Iran visit, calls for meeting in third country

In a letter addressed to his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Raji emphasized that Beirut remains ready to open a new phase of constructive relations with Iran, grounded in full respect for the sovereignty of both states.

According to a report by the Lebanese outlet Elnashra, Raji stressed that turning down the invitation should not be interpreted as rejecting dialogue. Instead, he proposed holding a bilateral meeting in a neutral third country agreed upon by both sides.

Raji reiterated Lebanon’s readiness to develop ties with Iran while underscoring his government’s position on state authority.

He stated that building a strong state is only possible when all weapons are exclusively under the control of the government and the national army, and when decisions related to war and peace rest solely with the country’s official institutions.

Iran offered an invitation to Raji earlier this month to visit Tehran and discuss bilateral ties, amid growing debate in Lebanon over the future of the Iran-aligned Hezbollah and calls for state control over the resistance movement’s weapons.