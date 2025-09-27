Iran security chief warns Israel of “harsh lesson” in the event of a new aggression

Larijani warned Israel against acting “foolishly”, saying that any such action would result in a “harsh lesson”.

At the same news briefing, Larijani praised the initiative of Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naeem Qassem to engage in dialogue with Saudi Arabia.

He described Qassem’s stance as “completely correct” and a step in the right direction and stressed that “today is a day of cooperation”.

Larijani noted that Saudi Arabia is “our brotherly country” and confirmed that consultations are ongoing between Tehran and Riyadh.

He added that both sides share concerns about common adversaries, and that Qassem’s initiative represents a constructive move toward regional stability and the well-being of the people.