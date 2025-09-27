IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iran security chief warns Israel of “harsh lesson” in the event of a new aggression

By IFP Editorial Staff

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani has told reporters in Beirut that Tehran is “prepared for all scenarios” amid speculations that the Zionist regime could launch a new aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Larijani warned Israel against acting “foolishly”, saying that any such action would result in a “harsh lesson”.

At the same news briefing, Larijani praised the initiative of Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naeem Qassem to engage in dialogue with Saudi Arabia.

He described Qassem’s stance as “completely correct” and a step in the right direction and stressed that “today is a day of cooperation”.

Larijani noted that Saudi Arabia is “our brotherly country” and confirmed that consultations are ongoing between Tehran and Riyadh.

He added that both sides share concerns about common adversaries, and that Qassem’s initiative represents a constructive move toward regional stability and the well-being of the people.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks