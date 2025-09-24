Iranian parliament speaker says Tehran supports resistance groups to protect national security

Speaking on the television program The Story of War, Ghalibaf stated, “Iran helps Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and all groups defending their land, Islam, and the Muslim community.”

He said this support is part of Iran’s strategy to safeguard its borders and broader national interests.

Ghalibaf argued that confronting Israel far from Iran’s borders prevents future conflicts closer to home.

“If we do not stand and fight against the Zionist regime in the Golan Heights, it will certainly come to fight us in Jalawla, in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, just 30 kilometers from our border,” he said.

He also criticized domestic slogans such as “Neither Gaza nor Lebanon, my life for Iran,” saying recent regional developments, including the triple True Promise operation, show why Tehran acts beyond its borders.

According to Ghalibaf, Iran views its backing of allied groups as essential not only for national security but also for defending the Muslim world and promoting human rights in the region.