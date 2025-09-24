IFP ExclusiveParliamentSelectedViews

Iranian parliament speaker says Tehran supports resistance groups to protect national security

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said the country provides support to Palestinian and Lebanese resistance groups fighting Israel, framing the assistance as a defense of Iran’s own national security and regional stability.

Speaking on the television program The Story of War, Ghalibaf stated, “Iran helps Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and all groups defending their land, Islam, and the Muslim community.”

He said this support is part of Iran’s strategy to safeguard its borders and broader national interests.

Ghalibaf argued that confronting Israel far from Iran’s borders prevents future conflicts closer to home.

“If we do not stand and fight against the Zionist regime in the Golan Heights, it will certainly come to fight us in Jalawla, in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, just 30 kilometers from our border,” he said.

He also criticized domestic slogans such as “Neither Gaza nor Lebanon, my life for Iran,” saying recent regional developments, including the triple True Promise operation, show why Tehran acts beyond its borders.

According to Ghalibaf, Iran views its backing of allied groups as essential not only for national security but also for defending the Muslim world and promoting human rights in the region.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks