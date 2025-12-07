Media WireMiddle East

Hamas says will hand over weapons to a Palestinian authority ‘if the occupation ends’

By IFP Media Wire
Hamas

Hamas has announced that it is ready to hand over its weapons in the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian authority governing the territory on the condition that the Israeli army's occupation ends.

“Our weapons are linked to the existence of the occupation and the aggression,” Hamas chief negotiator and its Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya said in a statement, adding: “If the occupation ends, these weapons will be placed under the authority of the state.”

Asked by AFP, Hayya’s bureau said he was referring to a sovereign and independent Palestinian state.

“We accept the deployment of UN forces as a separation force, tasked with monitoring the borders and ensuring compliance with the ceasefire in Gaza,” Hayya continued, signalling his group’s rejection of the deployment of an international force in the Strip whose mission would be to disarm it.

While the ceasefire halted the heavy fighting of the two-year war, Gaza health officials say that Israel has killed more than 360 Palestinians since the truce took effect on October 10.

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks