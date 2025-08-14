Thursday, August 14, 2025
Iranian National Security chief meets Hezbollah leader in Beirut before returning home

By IFP Editorial Staff
Naim Qassem

The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, met with Ali Larijani, the newly-designated Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and his accompanying delegation on Thursday during Larijani’s visit to Lebanon.

During the meeting, Qassem expressed renewed appreciation for Iran’s ongoing support for Lebanon and its resistance against Israel.
He also praised Iran’s steadfast stance in supporting Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and independence.

Qassem highlighted the brotherly ties between the peoples of Iran and Lebanon, describing these relations as a cornerstone of stability and resistance in the region.

Larijani returned to Tehran on Friday following a three-day visit to Iraq and Lebanon.

During his visit to Lebanon, Larijani held meetings with senior officials, including President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

He also met with prominent Lebanese and Palestinian figures to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

The trip marked the conclusion of Larijani’s maiden tour after assuming top security post, which aimed to strengthen political and security cooperation between Iran and its regional partners.

