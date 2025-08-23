Meaningful negotiations possible only if West acknowledges war threats will not work against Iran: Security chief

In a recent interview with the website of Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Larijani, who serves as the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, emphasized that diplomacy remains a central tool for the Islamic Republic, but only when conducted in good faith.

“My advice has always been that Iran must never abandon diplomacy, because diplomacy itself is a tool,” he stated.

“The Islamic Revolution Leader has also asserted that the flag of negotiation must always be held in our hands. That is absolutely correct.”

Larijani, however, cautioned that negotiations cannot succeed if the West uses them as cover for hostile actions.

“If the enemy turns the diplomatic scene into a theater, or uses it merely to justify another course of action, then that is not diplomacy,” he stated, adding, “But if diplomacy means that we realize war is useless and we want peace, then that is real diplomacy.”

Iran’s mistrust of the United States and its allies has deepened in recent weeks. On June 13, the Israeli regime carried out an unprovoked strike against Iran, assassinating senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

Less than ten days later, the US officially entered the war by bombing three peaceful nuclear facilities, which were safeguarded by the International Atomic Energy Agency, in clear violation of the UN Charter and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

These attacks came even as Iran and the United States, with Oman’s mediation, had held five rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations since April and were preparing for a new round of talks in Muscat on June 15.

Against this backdrop, Larijani pointed out that the West has exploited diplomacy as a tactic rather than a genuine avenue for peace.

“I feel that the diplomacy they are pursuing is just for creating excuses,” he said. “We must not say we are cutting off diplomacy… [but] real negotiations bear fruit only when the other side understands that war is useless.”

Larijani was clear about Iran’s red lines. “If you are seeking war, then go ahead. Whenever you regret it, come for negotiations,” he said.

“But if you truly understand that this resilient nation cannot be forced into submission, then there is a basis for real talks.”

He pointed out that Western rhetoric about pressuring Iran into surrender has already proven hollow. “In this war, they themselves realized that Iranians are not the kind to surrender,” he added.

Asked about Iran possibly leaving the NPT in case of increased pressure on the country, Larijani did not rule out the option.

“This possibility has always existed.”

“I’m not saying anyone will do it now, because this too must be approached with prudence… We are not pursuing a [nuclear] bomb, but the reality is that the NPT has brought us no benefit.”

He argued that what matters in the international arena is strength, not empty agreements.

“Whenever you act with power, you advance. But if you think problems are solved through mere diplomatic embrace, no, such a thing does not exist. If you have power, you will move forward; so Iran should seek power,” he added.

He also criticized European efforts to revive the so-called “snapback” mechanism, describing it as a threat that undermines constructive engagement.

He stated the European nations are effectively serving Washington’s agenda. “Their behavior is clear; they are carrying out part of America’s operation.”

Snapback mechanism would reinstate six UN Security Council resolutions against Iran, bringing back the expired arms embargo, asset freezes, and travel bans. Iran insists the European states have no legal or moral authority to invoke such measures, arguing that they failed to honor their commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal in the first place.

Larijani dismissed the approach by the European countries as both legally flawed and politically biased.

“This mechanism was meant for a party that failed to honor the JCPOA commitments. Who violated the agreement? Our facilities were bombed, yet they want to use snapback against us,” he said. “From the perspective of international law, the situation is tragic.”

He also pointed out procedural violations.

“If you want to use the snapback mechanism, you cannot go straight to the [UN] Security Council. First, you submit your request, then a panel of experts, then ministers evaluate it. Yet they rushed directly to the Council,” Larijani explained.

Larijani argued that the logical way forward is through genuine dialogue, not pressure. “The reasonable path was to solve the issue through negotiation,” he said. “But they want to solve it through pressure — either the American way with bombings, or the European way with threats.”