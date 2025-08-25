Israel says ‘ready to support’ Lebanon’s endeavours to disarm Hezbollah

Following the war between Israel and Hezbollah last year, the Lebanese army has been deploying in the country’s south and dismantling the group’s infrastructure there.

Lebanon has been grappling with the thorny issue of disarming Hezbollah, with the cabinet this month tasking the army with developing a plan to do so by the end of the year.

Despite the ceasefire that ended the war, Israel has continued to strike Lebanon, saying it will do so until Hezbollah is disarmed.

Israeli forces also continue to occupy five areas of the south that they deem strategic.

“Israel stands ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah and to work together towards a more secure and stable future for both nations,” stated Netanyahu, according to a statement released by his office.

If the Lebanese government follows through with the plan, Netanyahu added Israel was prepared to “engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of IDF (military) presence in coordination with the US-led security mechanism”.

Hezbollah, the only faction that kept its weapons after Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war, emerged badly weakened from last year’s war with Israel.

Earlier this month, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem promised to push back against the Lebanese government’s plans to disarm his group.

The Israeli statement came with the United Nations Security Council set to vote later on Monday on the future of the peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon that has faced US and Israeli opposition.

The Council will vote on a French-drafted compromise that would keep the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), first deployed in 1978 to separate Israel and Lebanon, in place for one more year while it prepares to withdraw.

The resolution would extend the force’s mandate until August 31, 2026.