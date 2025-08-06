Iranian politician: Larijani’s appointment as Security Council head signals shift away from hardliners

In remarks to Entekhab news outlet, Falahatpisheh said the move reflects a belated effort to correct the course set by radical elements in Iran’s political system.

He expressed hope that the next step would be holding those responsible for past extremist policies accountable.

Falahatpisheh argued that hardliners had placed Iran in direct confrontation with the US and missed key diplomatic opportunities, particularly during the final months of former president Hassan Rouhani’s administration.

He also criticized state media for still giving platforms to ultra-conservative voices and suggested that parts of the establishment had profited from sanctions and unrest while silencing reformist figures.

Addressing President Massoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, he urged them to honor the public’s desire for de-escalation, warning that failure to do so would blur distinctions between their leadership and the so-called “shadow government.”

Falahatpisheh concluded that stronger resistance to hardliners might have prevented the current crises.