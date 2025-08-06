Wednesday, August 6, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Political Party chief: Larijani’s moderate approach a positive shift for policy-making

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Larijani

Deputy Secretary General of Iran's Moderation and Development Party Mahmoud Vaezi has hailed the appointment of former parliament speaker Ali Larijani to a key decision-making position within the Strategic Council for Foreign Relations.

Vaezi said the move will have a positive impact due to Larijani’s moderate stance.

“Dr. Larijani’s nonpartisan outlook, developmental leadership style, and moderate approach will contribute to a constructive transformation in the Council’s future policy-making”, Vaezi noted.

He further said this change signals a reinforcement of the values of moderation and rationality in the political arena.

“If this move is aimed at shifting direction and sending a message to the people, I see it as a constructive step”, he added.

President Massoud  Pezeshkian on Tuesday appointed Ali Larijani as the new Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), a pivotal position in Iran’s national security architecture.

Larijani served as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council from 2005 to 2007 as well.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks