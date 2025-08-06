Political Party chief: Larijani’s moderate approach a positive shift for policy-making

Vaezi said the move will have a positive impact due to Larijani’s moderate stance.

“Dr. Larijani’s nonpartisan outlook, developmental leadership style, and moderate approach will contribute to a constructive transformation in the Council’s future policy-making”, Vaezi noted.

He further said this change signals a reinforcement of the values of moderation and rationality in the political arena.

“If this move is aimed at shifting direction and sending a message to the people, I see it as a constructive step”, he added.

President Massoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday appointed Ali Larijani as the new Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), a pivotal position in Iran’s national security architecture.

Larijani served as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council from 2005 to 2007 as well.