EU, ICAO approve Iran fuel management for intl. flights 

The operations deputy of Homa announced that annually, the Iranian airline is audited by the EU-ETS and ICAO’s CORSIA for all international flights, regarding the emission of

greenhouse gases.

Javad Sharifi said the purpose of these audits is to monitor the method and amount of greenhouse gas emissions and to enforce international laws in order to protect the environment.

The airline’s operations deputy added that given the type of Homa’s international flights, it is obliged to comply with these requirements and is therefore evaluated annually by auditors. Sharifi noted that with Homa’s continuous efforts and follow-ups, the audits were held and verified for the Iranian flag carrier.

He underlined that as the first airline in Iran, Homa has been observing the environmental standards related to CO₂ emissions in accordance with the requirements of ICAO for more than 10 years and has had a very favorable performance in all audits. He noted that Iran’s flag carrier, as a leader in the country’s aviation industry, continues to move towards sustainable development and will maintain its commitment to international environmental requirements.