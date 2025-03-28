Iran envoy to Iraq: Dissolution of PMU up to Iraqi officials 

Mohammad Kazem Ale Sadegh referred to US President Donald Trump’s recent letter to Iran, saying in the letter he said he was ready for talks but he went on to take a threatening posture about the axis of resistance. According to Ale Sadegh, despite Trump’s call for the dissolution of Hashd al-Shaabi, the group is legal and any decision about it is up to the Iraqi government.

The Iranian ambassador to Baghdad said Hashd al-Shaabi played a key role in fighting Daesh terrorists.

Ale Sadegh noted that Iran will not talk with anyone over its missile program and is ready for talks over the nuclear issue only if its rights are guaranteed.

Asked about Iran’s gas exports to Iraq, he noted that the Islamic Republic exports 200 million cubic meters of gas and 500 megawatts of electricity to Iraq daily but the enemy is bent on disrupting ties between the two nations, in an apparent reference to the US pressure on Baghdad to stop energy imports from Iran.

Ale Sadegh further spoke about the resistance in Lebanon and Yemen, rejecting claims that the resistance groups in the two countries have weakened.

He noted that the resistance is alive.