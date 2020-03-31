Iran in Better Condition than Other Countries in Dealing with Corona: Rouhani

Hassan Rouhani said this has been achieved through the cooperation of people. He added that if the nation as well as some other organisations did not help, we could not achieve this.

Rouhani, who was speaking at the routine meeting of the National Headquarters to Fight against Corona on Tuesday, further appreciated the collaboration of the people saying “I would like to extend my special thanks to the dear and honorable people of the country who have been cooperating with the National Headquarters since the beginning of this disease.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani stressed if a person is infected with the virus, he must quarantine himself, underlining that if the infected person fails to do so, we will take legal action against him.

Further he said “Hospitals should inform the family and workplace of the infected person.”

Rouhani also went on to say that if Corona patients do not have insurance, the government will provide them insurance at the hospital.

Regarding the restrictions placed, he said the restrictions have been extended till April 8 and then we will decide to extend it more if needed.

Rouhani also urged people to stay home on April 1 which is the Nature’s Day. The Nature’s Day is an Iranian festival held annually on the thirteenth day of Farvardin during which people spend time picnicking outdoors.