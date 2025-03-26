Iran intercepts major fuel smuggling involving oil export company

The vessel, allegedly operated by a prominent oil export company, was detained by maritime police following an intelligence-led operation.

Judiciary officials in Hormozgan Province revealed the ship was found transporting one million liters of unlicensed petroleum products while falsely declaring its cargo as legal bitumen exports.

The operation led to the arrest of several crew members accused of involvement in organized fuel smuggling and investigations are ongoing to collect evidence and prosecute the case.

According to Hormozgan Judiciary Chief Mojtaba Ghahremani, the intercepted vessel lacked proper customs documentation and navigation permits, raising serious questions about compliance procedures in Iran’s oil export sector.

Suspects allegedly transported oil derivatives from the provinces of Fars, Bushehr, and Khuzestan to Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas for loading onto the ship during Persian New Year holidays.

The chief justice stated that Hormozgan’s judiciary, in cooperation with the provincial security council, government officials, and law enforcement, has intensified efforts to prevent and combat fuel smuggling.