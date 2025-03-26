Around 400 people die in road accidents in Iran during Nowruz holidays

According to the traffic police, lack of attention to the roads ahead on highways accounts for 44% and inability to control the vehicle accounts for 22% in the accidents.

The police also put the number of incidents at 51,501.

Meanwhile, officials have taken a series of measures to lower the possibility of road crashes including repairing speed cams and improving conditions of accident-prone parts of roads.

Millions of Iranians travel to tourist destinations across the country during the Nowruz holidays.

The rising number of deaths comes as Iranian traffic police and other officials have been urging citizens since the start of the Nowruz holidays to join the “No to Accidents” campaign and avoid dangerous driving behaviors that cause incidents on roads across Iran.