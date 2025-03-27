IFP ExclusiveIncidents

Iran Police: 419 killed in Nowruz road accidents

By IFP Editorial Staff
Brigadier General Hassan Momeni, deputy head of Iran’s Traffic Police, announced that 419 people lost their lives and 9,778 others were injured in traffic accidents during the first 12 days of Nowruz holidays.

Speaking on the latest situation of road traffic and accident statistics, he noted that semi-heavy traffic was reported on major northern routes, including Chalous, Haraz, and the Karaj–Qazvin highway.

He said the three main causes of accidents—accounting for over 83 percent—were failure to pay attention to the road, inability to control the vehicle, and veering left.

Momeni also revealed that 45 percent of drivers responsible for fatal accidents were travelers, while 55 percent were locals.

The provinces with the highest number of fatal crashes were said to be Kerman, Khorasan Razavi, Fars, Khuzestan, and Markazi.

Authorities continue to urge drivers to remain cautious, especially as holiday traffic peaks.

