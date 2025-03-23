IFP ExclusiveIncidentsSelected

24,190 accidents in 8 days claim 218 lives in Iran; Fars Province tops accident rates

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Chalus Road

Deputy Commander of  Iran's Traffic Police, Brigadier General Mohammad Baqer Soleimani, reported that 24,190 traffic accidents occurred across Iran during the first eight days of the Nowruz holiday traffic plan from March 15 to 22, resulting in 177 fatal crashes and 218 fatalities.

According to the police news agency on Sunday, over 192 million vehicle trips were recorded on urban and intercity roads during this period, marking a 1% increase compared to the same period last year.

In the past 24 hours alone, 2,008 accidents were reported nationwide, causing 31 deaths and injuring 490 people.

General Soleimani highlighted that Fars Province ranked highest in both urban and intercity accidents.

The leading causes of accidents included inattentive driving (43%), sudden lane changes (15%), loss of vehicle control (14%), and failure to yield (4%). Rollovers accounted for 33% of incidents. Most accidents occurred between 4 pm and 8 pm, representing 26% of the total.

General Soleimani urged drivers to adhere to traffic laws, especially during peak hours, to ensure safer travels. He emphasized the importance of vigilance and caution to reduce accidents during the holiday season.

