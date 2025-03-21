IFP ExclusiveIncidentsSelected

167 lives lost in road accidents in Iran over 5 days during Nowruz Holiday

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Traffic Police reported a tragic toll of 167 fatalities and 4,751 injuries in road accidents during the first five days of the Nowruz holiday travel period, which began on March 15.

Deputy Commander of Iran’s Traffic Police, Brigadier General Hassan Momeni, provided the latest statistics on Friday, highlighting a 4% increase in vehicle traffic compared to the same period last year, with approximately 150 million trips recorded on urban and intercity roads.

General Momeni emphasized the critical role of public cooperation in reducing accidents, urging citizens to join the “No to Accidents” campaign and avoid dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, sudden lane changes, and distracted driving.

He noted that 46% of urban accidents were caused by inattention, while 44% of intercity accidents resulted from similar factors, with vehicle rollovers accounting for 31% of severe incidents. The busiest hours for accidents were between 4 pm and 8 pm, accounting for 26-27% of all crashes.

Despite increased traffic, General Momeni assured that traffic police continue to enforce safety measures to secure roads.

