7,500+ road accidents recorded so far across Iran during Nowruz holidays

Brigadier General Teimour Hosseini said on Monday that 7,561 people have also been injured during this period.

The Iranian traffic police commander put the number of road accidents since March 15 at 21,617.

According to Hosseini, there have been two waves of trips by citizens since March 15 including one from that date until March 24 and the other wave from March 24 until April 3.

He added that provinces with the highest passenger departures include Tehran, Alborz, Isfahan, Khorasan Razavi, and East Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, provinces with the highest passenger arrivals are Tehran, Alborz, Mazandaran, Razavi Khorasan, Isfahan, Fars, Khuzestan, and Hormozgan.