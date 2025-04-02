Iranians celebrate Sizdah Bedar, concluding Nowruz festivities  

Rooted in ancient tradition, Sizdah Bedar – meaning “thirteen outdoors” – encourages families to spend the day in nature, symbolizing the avoidance of misfortune tied to the number 13 in Persian folklore.

The day is an enduring expression of the nation’s cultural heritage, blending joy, community, and a deep reverence for nature.

It is filled with lively activities, including picnics featuring traditional foods such as Ash-e-Reshteh (a Persian noodle soup) and Kebabs.

Celebrants enjoy picnics, play games, and observe customs such as casting sabzeh – sprouted greens from the Haft-Seen table – into flowing water. The gesture reflects the cultural values of renewal and harmony with the environment.

Traditionally, unmarried individuals, particularly young women, tie grass blades while making wishes for marriage in the coming year.

Despite Iran’s urbanization and changing lifestyles, Sizdah Bedar continues to be widely observed, reaffirming the nation’s love for nature and its collective traditional spirit.

It is a day to cherish the simple joys of life, celebrate unity, and look forward to a prosperous year ahead.