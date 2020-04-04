Fresh Waves of Coronavirus Infection Could Hit Tehran: Official

“We may still see new waves of the coronavirus outbreak in Tehran,” said Alireza Zali.

He also highlighted the national screening program which is also being implemented in the capital.

He said the screening plan will help identify cases with slight symptoms without them having to go to hospitals for diagnosis.

He said medical personnel have been offering invaluable services, adding, “The more time passes since the outbreak of the disease, the more experience health staff will gain.”

So far nearly 70 million Iranians have been screened for the novel Coronavirus as part of the national mobilization plan.