IFP ExclusiveEnvironment

Tehran’s Milad Tower joins global Earth Hour initiative

By IFP Editorial Staff
Milad Tower

Tehran’s iconic Milad Tower turned off its lights on Saturday night for one hour to participate in the global Earth Hour campaign.

The initiative, which took place from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm local time, aimed to raise awareness about environmental conservation and climate change.

As the first structure in Iran to join the Earth Hour movement, Milad Tower has consistently participated in the annual event since its inception in 2007.

This symbolic gesture highlights the importance of protecting the planet and encourages individuals, communities, and policymakers to take action toward sustainability.

Earth Hour, observed worldwide, involves turning off non-essential lights for one hour as a collective call for environmental stewardship.

The campaign also promotes local education, tree planting, and efforts to engage political leaders in addressing ecological challenges.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks