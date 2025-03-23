Tehran’s Milad Tower joins global Earth Hour initiative

The initiative, which took place from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm local time, aimed to raise awareness about environmental conservation and climate change.

As the first structure in Iran to join the Earth Hour movement, Milad Tower has consistently participated in the annual event since its inception in 2007.

This symbolic gesture highlights the importance of protecting the planet and encourages individuals, communities, and policymakers to take action toward sustainability.

Earth Hour, observed worldwide, involves turning off non-essential lights for one hour as a collective call for environmental stewardship.

The campaign also promotes local education, tree planting, and efforts to engage political leaders in addressing ecological challenges.