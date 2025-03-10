Water crisis in Tehran: Karaj Dam nears depletion

The dam, which plays a vital role in supplying water to millions of people in Tehran Province, now holds only 8% of its total capacity. This marks a drastic 56% decline compared to the same period last year.

The sharp reduction in water reserves has raised serious concerns about the sustainable supply of drinking water for the capital and its surrounding areas.

The depletion of Karaj Dam’s reserves has not only intensified environmental worries but has also placed additional strain on water resource management infrastructure.

Authorities are under increasing pressure to address the crisis, as the dam’s dwindling reserves highlight the urgent need for improved water conservation strategies and long-term solutions to mitigate the effects of prolonged drought and overconsumption.