Tehran faces severe water crisis as reservoirs drop to 5% capacity

According to Mohsen Ardakani, Managing Director of Tehran Province Water and Wastewater Company, the Latyan, Lar, Mamloo, and Amir Kabir dams are nearly depleted, with only the Taleghan dam maintaining a higher water level.

Ardakani highlighted that rainfall in Tehran has decreased by 17% compared to last year and by 42% compared to the long-term average, exacerbating the crisis.

He attributed the worsening situation to climate change, which has led to rising temperatures and reduced precipitation. Tehran is now entering its fifth consecutive year of drought, with water reserves at their lowest levels since the construction of the dams.

To address the crisis, authorities have urged residents to reduce water consumption by at least 20%, aiming to lower daily usage from 250 liters to 200 liters per person.

Ardakani emphasized that the reduction would not negatively impact public health or comfort. While the standard water consumption rate for Tehran is set at 130 liters per person, many residents exceed this limit, with 60% using up to double the recommended amount.

Ardakani warned that continued drought conditions and overconsumption could force stricter measures.