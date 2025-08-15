Friday, August 15, 2025
Environment

Tehran street temperatures exceed Lut Desert heat 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Recent measurements reveal that surface temperatures on the Iranian capital Tehran’s streets can surpass those of the Lut Desert, one of the hottest places on Earth. 

While the official meteorological report for Friday listed the city’s air temperature at 38°C, laser thermometers placed on asphalt in central districts recorded readings between 52°C and 55°C.

The Lut Desert averages around 50°C during summer.

At midday in August, solar radiation over Tehran reaches about 900 watts per square meter. Dark asphalt absorbs over 90 percent of that energy, while glass-clad buildings reflect and concentrate sunlight.

The “urban heat island effect” can raise city surface temperatures by up to 15°C compared with surrounding areas, according to a University of Tehran research.

In areas like Valiasr Square, idling vehicles and motorcycles emit exhaust gases at 50-60°C, adding to the heat. Even after sunset, street surfaces can remain near 40°C as trapped heat slowly escapes from asphalt layers.

Observers note that direct contact with pavement can cause a burning sensation in seconds, and under such conditions, an egg can fry on the street within minutes – a dramatic indicator of the capital’s mounting heat challenge.

